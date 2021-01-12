BOISE — A Boise woman who was found unresponsive in an early-morning house fire Tuesday has died.
Around 1:30 a.m. the Boise Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on the 6700 block of West Northview Street. Crews immediately tried to rescue an elderly woman who was found unresponsive in the home, according to a fire department press release. Firefighters, along with Ada County Paramedics, attempted life-saving measures; the woman died at the scene.
Fire crews continued to perform additional searches of the home for a second possible victim. It was later learned that person was safe and not home during the fire. While fighting the fire, crews also recovered a deceased dog in the home.
The fire burned along the backside of the house and into the attic. It was controlled about 20 minutes after crews arrived on scene.
One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
Boise Fire did not release the victim’s name or age, details that are expected to be released by the Ada County coroner.