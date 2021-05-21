A 19-year-old Boise woman died following a crash in Gem County Friday, Idaho State Police said.
Katherine Roe was driving a 2019 Lexus SUV south on South Mill Road at 12:32 a.m. Friday when the vehicle left the road and struck a commercial belly dump trailer parked on private property, state police said.
Roe died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police. The agency said Roe was wearing a seatbelt and that the crash is under investigation.
Idaho State Police was assisted in the response by Gem County Sheriff’s Office, the Emmet Police Department and Gem County Fire and EMS.