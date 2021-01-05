BOISE — A 29-year-old Boise woman was arrested Thursday on six felony charges of injury to a child.
Angel Lee Hibbard is being held in the Ada County Jail on $75,000 bail after being arrested by U.S. Marshal's Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force following an investigation by the Boise Police Department.
In November, Boise police officers began an investigation into whether Hibbard had physically abused children under her care. Detectives learned of six victims of physical abuse. While investigating, BPD worked to contact any additional victims and their families, according to a department press release. Officers also worked with the Department of Health and Welfare to ensure the ongoing safety of the children involved. The investigations were sent to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for review of the charges, and a warrant was issued for Hibbard’s arrest.
Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.