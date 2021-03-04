BOISE — A Boise woman previously identified as having participated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been taken into custody.
Federal agents arrested Yvonne St. Cyr, 53, of Boise on Wednesday in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday. She had been identified on Twitter and by local media as having posted a video of herself on Facebook surrounded by a mob on the Capitol steps Jan. 6.
St. Cyr is at least the third Idahoan charged in connection to the Capitol breach, according to KTVB.
In December, St. Cyr was taken into custody for a separate incident. She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing after entering the Central District Health district office in Boise while the board was discussing COVID-19 health mandates. That case is scheduled for a pretrial conference on March 22.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a warrant for St. Cyr's arrest related to "crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Boise Police Department and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force were involved in the arrest. She was taken into custody without incident, according to the FBI.