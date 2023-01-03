Originally published Dec. 30 on KTVB.COM.
The Boise woman charged with two felonies for her role in a crash that killed a woman in August is scheduled to stand trial in May.
Natalie Hodson, 37, pleaded not guilty Dec. 29 to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that the night of Aug. 8, Hodson was driving under the influence of alcohol on Highway 55 when she struck and killed Kristina Rowley, of Cascade, and that Hodson failed to stop and render aid or provide information. The sheriff’s office said Hodson pulled over shortly after a witness to the crash began following her.
After Hodson entered not-guilty pleas to the charges against her, Judge Lynn Norton scheduled a trial to begin May 22.
Hodson is a social media influencer with more than a half-million followers on Facebook and Instagram.
A pretrial conference is set for April 20. The prosecution and Hodson’s defense will discuss scheduling of witnesses, presentation of evidence and the trial schedule. The court must be notified of any proposed plea agreement before that pretrial conference.
Hodson posted a $50,000 bond after her arrest and remains free before trial. Conditions of her pretrial release now include: remaining in Ada, Boise or Custer counties unless she needs to travel through another county to or from treatment; no contact with the victim’s family members; no driving; no possession or use of illegal drugs or alcohol; and notifying her attorney of any change in address, email address or telephone number. That’s in addition to attending all court appearances and not committing any new crimes.
