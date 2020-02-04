BOISE — Starting this summer, you might get a ticket for using your phone while driving this summer.
On Tuesday, the Boise City Council held a public hearing and voted unanimously to approve an upcoming ban on using any mobile devices while driving unless they are in hands free mode. The ordinance will go through three readings at Boise City Council in the coming weeks. After, an education period will begin, where Boise Police Officers will be stopping drivers on their phones to tell them about the new ordinance. Citations will be issued starting July 1.
The ordinance was put forward by City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings and heavily supported by BPD officials. At the meeting, Interim Police Chief Mike Masterson told council his department responds to roughly 4,000 crashes a year, and 30% of tickets written for following too closely were the result of an accident. Because there is no current ordinance prohibiting driving and using a mobile device, that is the most likely infraction drivers will be given.
"It is difficult to get an admission from somebody (who caused an accident) that they were adjusting the radio or on their cell phone," he said.
The proposed ordinance was written to mirror Meridian’s ban, which took effect Jan. 1. Meridian’s ordinance prohibits drivers from using their cellphones or any other mobile device that can accept data wireless transmissions while driving, including at stoplights. Exceptions to this include while parked and out of the flow of traffic, and using a mobile device to report an emergency. First responders and public utility employees would be exempt from the ordinance, if using a mobile device is necessary for them to do their job.
All the council members and Mayor Lauren McLean were supportive of the ordinance. Several council members shared data about how long it takes for drivers using their phone, even at a stop light, to put their focus back on the road. City Council Member Lisa Sanchez shared her car accident experience from last spring, where she had a minor head injury. She said she hopes this ordinance will reduce similar injuries in the future.
Don Lynn, with the National Association for Amateur Radio, was one of two people who testified during the public hearing. He said his organization was supportive of the legislation, especially since it would allow an exception for drivers using two-way radios, but he hoped for a ban on hands free use of mobile devices for drivers under 18. Lynn proposed the ordinance be tweaked so underage drivers could not use a mobile device in any mode.
"We need to protect our children, our young adults and teach them good habits," Lynn said. "Just the act of using hands free (mode) is a distraction."
Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Blaine County all have similar bans. Ada County officials floated the idea in the past few months, but it is not yet approved.
On the state level, Meridian Rep. Joe Palmer is proposing to overturn local bans and pass a state law that punishes distracted driving. Palmer’s bill, introduced last week, would allow police to cite dangerous distracted drivers, whether they’re talking on the phone, eating or grooming themselves.
“I don’t believe an all-out ban is necessary, because we have a lot of rural areas,” Palmer said last week. “But I certainly think it’s not safe when you’re in traffic to use a cellphone.”
There was no mention of Palmer’s bill during Boise City Council’s meeting Tuesday.