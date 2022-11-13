Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho, and different Treasure Valley cities are taking different approaches to solving the problem.
The starkest contrast between policies and approaches can be found between Boise and Meridian, two cities that have sprawled toward each other as the area has grown.
“Our initiative is built on the commitment that everyone in Boise deserves a home,” one Boise city staffer named Ari wrote to a citizen in September. “We’re going to do everything we can to get them one.”
But less than 15 miles away, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison struck a different tone in emails.
“Having a long-term plan/philosophy is what Meridian is evaluating,” Simison wrote, in response to a realtor’s plea that the city do something about affordable housing.
But Meridian’s city council was largely noncommittal during a September discussion about whether the city should play a role in affordable housing. Multiple city councilmembers said there’s a limit to what Meridian’s government could do, despite acknowledging an “ocean of need.”
And over the summer, Simison said he wasn’t to the point where he felt comfortable with investing dollars in affordable housing.
“The price of food has gone up. We don’t support the Meridian Food Bank with general fund dollars,” Simison said at the time. “I would argue food insecurity is as big if not bigger. How many days can you go without food and water compared to housing? I don’t want to get into that debate.”
And in Nampa, emails to and from Mayor Debbie Kling appeared to show an approach somewhere between Meridian and Boise.
Email exchanges between city officials and community members were obtained through public records requests made by the Idaho Press.
Boise
On Aug. 29, a 33-year-old disabled single father reached out to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to discuss the lack of resources for single fathers, especially homeless ones.
He said he was a native Idahoan, and that he hadn’t been receiving the child support he was supposed to get. Surgeries made him unable to work more than 4-10 hours a week, he wrote.
He said he had reached out to Interfaith Sanctuary but they were full, reached out to the Salvation Army and found they could only pay a month’s rent, and contacted Our Path Home, which said it couldn’t help him since he had no income.
“I understand you cannot control the influx of people who move into Idaho,” he wrote. “In order for single fathers who are homeless to receive assistance, especially if they are disabled, what needs to happen?”
The staff member named Ari responded and said they had explained his situation to the Our Path Home staff. The staff member wrote that Our Path Home would escalate him to their network of crisis care providers.
About a week later, Ari circled back.
“I’m told that you and your son are officially on the housing waitlist as of about 3 weeks ago,” Ari wrote. “Unfortunately the housing waitlist is a very lengthy wait.”
The difficult reality, Ari added, is that addressing the housing crisis is a “long-term” process.
“I’m very sorry that you’re in such a difficult situation, and I wish I had a quicker fix for you,” Ari wrote.
In another email, a citizen named Sue reached out to say she felt unsafe because “campers” were fighting, cussing and doing drugs near her home.
“We’re working hard to expand affordable housing options in Boise, but as I’m sure you know, many Boise residents are still unable to access housing and are forced to live outside or in their vehicles,” Ari wrote. “We hope that our many housing and homelessness initiatives will help everyone get the secure and safe homes they deserve.”
Ada County’s homeless population has doubled in the past three years, KTVB reported in April.
McLean said the goal is for policies to help create housing at different price points, especially workforce housing. Boise is also rewriting its zoning code. The council also passed a housing bonus ordinance that gives incentives to developers if they include affordable housing in their development.
“Somebody’s got to do it,” McLean said. “In listening to residents throughout our city, it’s clear that housing at Boise budgets is a priority for residents. And it’s a priority for me.”
Meridian
Several people reached out to Simison to talk about affordable housing recently. Hayden Homes VP of Community Engagement Deborah Flagan reached out to set up a meeting for early October to discuss affordable housing ideas that worked in other cities.
Dave Kangas, a realtor, emailed to ask that Meridian address affordable housing in a way he said the private sector hadn’t.
“It is critically needed, it isn’t going to go away, the longer you wait the worse it will be,” Kangas wrote. “I hope you take a different direction in the future, your employers really need it. It is the right thing to do.”
And the CEO of Leap Housing Bart Cochran sent a letter to Simison and Councilmember Jessica Perreault. In it, he said there have been just a handful of affordable housing projects in Meridian and the city could not wait another 20 years to address the issue.
“Haven’t read, just forwarding,” Simison wrote, two minutes before he responded to Cochran saying “Thank you for sending this.”
Perreault appears to be a key figure in Meridian toward developing an affordable housing plan. She said in emails to the mayor and city council that she believes there is more of a need than officials were aware of. The city has never discussed a city-wide policy like this before as far as she was aware, she wrote in an email.
“It’s breaking my heart to see articles like this nearly every day now,” Perreault wrote in August to the mayor and city council. She had included a link to a story which said the affordable housing situation is “dire” for Idahoans.
Perreault has also noted Meridian’s comprehensive plan, which said, “A premier community needs a good cross-section of housing and therefore must guard against an abundance of subdivisions in similar and repetitive densities, appearances, and price ranges.”
Perreault has previously said she doesn’t believe Meridian is living up to the plan.
“In my opinion, we have not made workforce and affordable housing a high priority, yet our comprehensive and strategic plans say that we will,” she said during a September work session.
But a drive through Meridian shows subdivisions full of single-family homes, and neighbors have reached out on recent proposed developments of single-family detached units to say “we are asking … approve a development that will more closely match the existing densities.”
That application, Kingstown Subdivision, was continued multiple times. Planning and Zoning ultimately recommended approval to city council on Oct. 20 after the developers reduced the number of building lots. It does not appear that the council has considered the application yet.
As of 2020, almost 80% of all the housing units in Ada County were single-family homes. Of the multi-family units in Ada County in 2020, 70% were in Boise and around 19% were in Meridian. Over 18% of Meridian’s housing share was multi-family, compared with 29% of Boise’s.
By summer 2021, close to 20% of Meridian’s housing stock was multi-family, according to Idaho Press reporting at the time.
Meridian conducted a survey this year where around half of respondents believed there was quality housing and a variety of options in the city. The number of people who disagreed has risen since 2014.
At the same time, 77% of respondents said affordable housing was important, an increase since 54% said it was important in 2017. The issue of affordable housing was No. 4 on the list of priorities that respondents said should receive the most emphasis from city leaders.
On Tuesday, Meridian Community Development Director Caleb Hood is scheduled to present possible code amendments to improve housing mix and affordability. The goal is to get more direction from the council and mayor.
In a memo, Hood said that Meridian has two dominant-housing types: Single-family detached homes and multifamily.
Simison said in a statement to the Idaho Press that he was looking forward to the ongoing conversations with planning staff to determine which tools are best for Meridian.
“Cities do not solve affordable housing challenges alone,” Simison said. “Our job rather, is to help create environments that allow the private sector and partnerships to engage in the market.”
He added that he had been encouraging developers to consider townhomes, condominiums and “other entry priced housing products.”
“Not a simple solution. I hope you do not ignore Boise’s comprehensive efforts toward affordable housing for political reasons,” Kangas, the realtor, wrote in his email. “I don’t necessarily agree with everything they are doing, but it is comprehensive and quite impressive.”
Nampa’s approach
Mayor Debbie Kling lives in a townhome, she told the Idaho Press last year. Though she believes in homeownership, she also said housing variety is important.
When Nampa Community Development Program Manager Matt Jamison emailed her in September to ask about a staff meeting with a delegate of an affordable housing coalition, Kling responded positively.
“I’m happy for her to meet with staff,” she wrote. “And look forward to hearing the outcome.”
The coalition advocates for affordable housing within Canyon County, according to emails, and has expressed concerns that local development approval processes may be a barrier to developing affordable housing.
In an interview last week, Kling said it’s difficult for many people to break into the housing market if they aren’t already established in their own home with low interest rates.
“Whether you’re talking about someone being able to just pay rent, or someone that is wanting to get into a home to own a home, both are extremely important,” Kling said. “And we are experiencing a very challenging season in history. ... I see that challenge, and then it’s the discussion about, where do we go while we’re in the midst of it?”
For Nampa, Kling said Community Block Development Grant funds are “really critical” to housing.
However, Kling said the city often is only able to contribute what is basically a “drop in a bucket.” On the other hand, she said, every little bit helps.
Nampa does not have a dedicated or even available budget for affordable housing, Kling said.
In separate emails, Kathryn Almberg of The Housing Company, a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve Idaho’s affordable housing stock, expressed a similar concern. Almberg initially reached out to discuss a city contribution or waiver to help The Housing Company’s application for Idaho Workforce Housing Funds be more competitive.
Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam said the city was happy to see The Housing Company’s application for Community Development Block Grant funds go in front of the council but the city was “currently not in a financial position” to add a contribution significant enough help with the application.
In response, Almberg said in an email that Nampa had adopted a new code in May which increased the parking requirement for multi-family housing units and required covered parking.
Parking requirements have been under fire recently around the country from housing advocates since they add to the cost of a project and can require decreasing the number of units, among other things.
Cities like Cambridge, Massachusetts, have recently limited or eliminated parking requirements.
Almberg asked if it was possible to get a waiver for the covered parking. She said the requirement decreased the number of units by six and added $750,000 to the budget.
Nampa doesn’t have a waiver, Principal Planner Kristi Watkins said. However, there are variances in the event that topography or another anomaly creates a hardship.
“A variance request would be heard by City Council and they would need to determine if the new code they just implemented should be “waived”. The expense of covered parking does not constitute a hardship per our city code criteria,” Watkins said in an email to Almberg.
There are a few reasons why cities have different approaches to affordable housing, Kling said, including zoning, budget and available land. She pointed to Boise’s budget versus Nampa’s budget.
“I think available budget, available land,” Kling said. “And the leadership in the city at the time, the city council and what their thoughts are regarding affordable housing.”
What can cities do? Affordable means something different to everyone, which is why a variety of housing is important. One family could want and afford to buy a $600,000 home while another could want and afford to rent an apartment for $1,200 a month.
However, some elected officials have said they can’t change the price of housing. Yet while cities can’t affect the demand for housing, they can impact the supply.
At a recent College of Idaho panel, Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe asked panelists what local governments could do.
Boise Director of Government Affairs Kathy Griesmyer said the city was investing general fund dollars into developing affordable housing. For example, the city buys land to offer to developers for low prices.
The city also has an ordinance that caps the amount landlords can charge people who apply for a unit and also places restrictions around how many application fees a landlord can collect. Basically, landlords can’t collect more applications than units available and must go through applications in the order they were received, so they don’t use application fees as an income generator, she said.
“From a city perspective, it’s any which way the city can engage in the housing space,” Griesmyer said. “We just want to say that we left no stone unturned.”
More dense housing also decreases costs.
One of the problems with density requirements is that if a developer can only build 30 units, they make more money if they are “luxury” units versus affordable ones, developer John Vance said.
A lot of cities should look at a zoning code rewrite, Vance said. Also, there’s different public hearings developers have to attend that make the process cost more.
Cities can also incentivize developments in areas, for example, where the city doesn’t have to add new roads or put in new services, he said.
The panelists identified the attitude of NIMBYism or “Not In My Backyard” as a problem. Vance said the worst things to happen to affordable housing were the units built in the 1970s, which were concentrations of poverty and architecturally awful, he said.
Still, housing is an investment in decreasing crime, Griesmyer said. Getting someone in housing helps them be part of the community and provide for themselves and their family.
Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, which likely burdens many renters who make below $27 an hour, as previously reported.
In the meantime, it remains to be seen what policies officials will try and adopt.
“I remember I was emailing with a lawmaker last year who was like ‘Kathy, I’m seeing, you know, McDonald’s is hiring for $15 an hour,” Griesmyer said. “$15 an hour is not getting you a rental unit in Boise.”