Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 9, 2020
The Boise School District will close its doors through the end of the school year, the board of trustees decided Thursday morning.
The vote follows a Monday State Board of Education decision that extended a statewide public school closure — but said schools could still reopen later this spring, if they met several criteria. The State Board hasn’t yet issued its guidelines for reopening.
In a news release, Boise said closing schools offers students, parents and staff “clarity and certainty” and allows the district to make decisions about items such as graduation and summer school.
In-person graduation ceremonies are postponed until the week of July 20.
In other updates from the Boise district:
- Starting April 13, Boise will start pushing out grade-level and class-specific remote lessons for students, through the remainder of the school year.
- Parents should expect to hear from teachers and principals about forthcoming lesson plans and also how students can pickup their personal items from school buildings.
- For students who need a computing device to use at home, Chromebook pickup will continue through Friday. That pickup is from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at school sites throughout the district.