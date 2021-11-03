BOISE — Boise voters on Tuesday approved a $570 million bond to fund wastewater projects.
The vote was definitive, with 27,363 votes, or 81%, in favor of the bond and 6,528, or 19%, against it, according to unofficial results. Supported by city leaders and backed by local developers, the bond is meant to stretch costs of a decade’s worth of sewer improvements over 20 years, rather than place the burden on current sewer rate payers.
“I’m really happy to see that it passed,” Councilman Patrick Bageant told the Idaho Press on Wednesday. “It shows that Boise cares about its future, and it cares about the day-to-day services that the city provides, like sewer.”
If the bond didn’t pass, city leaders warned, sewer fee payers would have been on the hook for a 53% rate increase in 2022. With the bond’s approval, sewer rate payers can expect “steady and predictable” increases, Bageant said. Rates are expected to increase about 10% next year, followed by similar annual increases over two decades.
Currently, the average monthly residential water renewal bill is $36.82. A 10% increase would be $40.46.
The bond is part of a long-term plan to expand the city’s wastewater treatment capacity, replace aging infrastructure and develop water renewal, or wastewater recycling facilities. The bond provides up to $570 million for Water Renewal Services projects, slated for the next decade and outlined in the city’s recently adopted Water Renewal Utility Plan. The total cost of those projects is more than $900 million and would be funded by a combination of the bond plus cash.
Water Renewal Services is the Public Works utility that cleans the city’s used water — water that goes down drains and toilets.
The bond will cost more than cash in the long-run — an estimated 230% fee increase over 20 years, compared to a 150% increase in the same time period using cash.
Including interest, the total cost of the bond is about $815 million. It would be paid solely using revenue from the city’s water renewal system, so it would not affect property taxes.
Several Boise City Council candidates, including Luci Willits, who won her race in District 1 on Tuesday, opposed the bond, suggesting the cost was too high and the city should explore other funding options.
A political action committee, Yes for Clean and Affordable Water, backed by local developers and large employers, campaigned for the bond, BoiseDev reported.
