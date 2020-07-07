BOISE — Inclusive Idaho, a new group formed in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, is hosting a virtual discussion with Boise leadership on Friday night.
The group was formed after its members came together to organize the Black Lives Matter vigil that brought over 5,000 people to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol with the goal of making Idaho more inclusive for minority groups, according to their mission statement.
Inclusive Idaho organizers will moderate a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, livestreamed on the Facebook page for the event, "Inclusive Idaho- Town Hall." The discussion will include local community organizers, Boise City Council members, Boise Police Department leadership and Mayor Lauren McLean.
Items to be discussed include city of Boise policy, Boise Police Department policy and the Boise budget.
Inclusive Idaho is taking questions from the public to ask at the event until Thursday at 5 p.m. Questions can be submitted on the Facebook event page.