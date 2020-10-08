BOISE — Over the last five months — as the coronavirus has torn through the Treasure Valley — the Faces of Hope Victim Center in Boise has seen a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence survivors it is assisting.
Those who work in the center have assisted 2,500% more survivors in electronically securing protection orders than over the same time period last year, according to a news release from the shelter. They’ve provided 450% more nights of emergency shelter than over the same time period last year, and they’ve seen a 20% increase in the number of food cards they’ve provided than over the same time period in 2019.
The increase isn’t just among adults either — the shelter, with its in-house partner, CARES, has treated more than 400 children over the past five months, and five of them had severe head trauma. Two of those injuries were fatal.
“While the pandemic has been challenging and stressful for all of us, Covid-19, along with stay-home orders, has significantly increased the level of danger for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse,” Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger said. “For these individuals, the economic impact and isolation has meant there is no escape from ongoing verbal and physical abuse.”
The increase in demand is complicated by a decrease in opportunities to fundraise, according to the release. The shelter had to cancel its annual fundraising event, Light of Hope, held every October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event usually raises roughly $90,000 according to the release.
To replace the event, the center has organized the Light of Hope 3-Day Giving Challenge. It’s an online event stretching from Oct. 20-22. Donors can participate in the giving challenge by going to the center’s website, facesofhopevictimcenter.org.