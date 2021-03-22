BOISE — Following the killing of eight people, including six Asian women, at spas in Atlanta earlier this month and the rise in violence nationwide against Asian Americans over the past year, many in the U.S. are grappling with the historic violence against Asian Americans that has taken place throughout U.S. history.
The Boise Valley Japanese American Citizens League is hosting a vigil on Tuesday for Asian American hate crime victims.
The vigil will take place at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial at 6:30 p.m.
Hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked 145% between 2019 and 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.
The Boise Valley league's event follows a student-led vigil and call to action on Saturday at the Idaho Statehouse.
The event on Saturday was also a candlelight vigil to honor the eight victims shot to death on March 16 in Georgia, according to Idaho Education News. It also served as a rally against a surge of anti-Asian discrimination in the U.S.