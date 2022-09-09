BOISE — After years of working from the basement of a church, Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity finally has its own office located at 9438 W. Fairview Ave. With a new office space, Executive Director Janessa Chastain is excited to serve Ada County families better.
“We needed a place where we could hire more staff so that we were adequately staffed for all the new work we're doing where we can meet with potential clients, potential partners, and really be able to have the space we needed to do the work so we can continue to grow the work and the impact that we're having in the community,” Chastain said.
Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that builds permanent affordable housing with volunteers and families, to give low-income families a new home that they own. Throughout Habitat's 30-year history, around 70% of families housed have been refugee families, Chastain said.
“There is something so unbelievably special about a family that has fled war and lived in refugee camps and been in this place of instability and fear for decades sometimes, to give them a home that is fully theirs, that they know they own that they know is safe,” Chastain said. “It's almost indescribable how beautiful it is when you hand a family their keys.”
Sethileen Nutter-Shaw attended the office’s grand opening on Wednesday, and has supported Habitat since it gave her home that was “a gift from God” in 2005.
“When I handed in my application, I was a divorced mom. I had seven children,” Nutter-Shaw said. “I put it in God's hands. It's like, if you want me to have this house, it will be where you want me have it or when you want me to get it. If you want me to have it, then I will get it.”
After her application was accepted, she began working on her home alongside volunteers. Nutter-Shaw has since worked on other people's homes, remembering when she was in their shoes — in awe of being able to have a home at all.
Charlene and Asukulu Etoka immigrated to America from Congo and like Nutter-Shaw, built their home in 2005 after living in an apartment with their children for two years. Habitat not only gave her children a comfortable place to live, but also gave them college diplomas, Charlene Etoka said.
“Because they live in a house, my kids were able to study,” Charlene Etoka said. Two of her five children are now school teachers.
Development Director Jim Phelps said Habitat could help those in Ada County during the housing crisis.
“We would love to work more closely with the city,” Phelps said. “We probably build less expensively than anyone.”
According to Phelps, the city is focused on “workforce housing,” which is exactly what Habitat provides people with. However, the city usually looks for people with a higher annual median income between 20% and 80% of the area median income, while Habitat is at 30%-60% AMI.
Now, Habitat is looking for land to build new homes on, Chastain said. In the meantime, it has started repair and accessibility projects to make homes safer for elderly or disabled people.
Boise Habitat for Humanity has two ReStores — one located on Overland Road and one located on Collister Drive — where people can donate furniture, building supplies, home decor and appliances that can go towards new homes.
“Habitat International is a faith-based organization,” Phelps said. “Our founder used a biblical model to create habitat needs. Zero interest is straight out of the Old Testament, so it’s a model that works. The mortgage is based entirely on what it cost us to build.”
When someone donates money to Habitat, 100% of it will go towards a home, Phelps said.
According to Kenzie Lauritzen, development and communications coordinator, after the application process, families are selected for a new home build with a 0% interest mortgage with a $700-$1,200 monthly payment.