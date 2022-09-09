Support Local Journalism


BOISE — After years of working from the basement of a church, Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity finally has its own office located at 9438 W. Fairview Ave. With a new office space, Executive Director Janessa Chastain is excited to serve Ada County families better. 

“We needed a place where we could hire more staff so that we were adequately staffed for all the new work we're doing where we can meet with potential clients, potential partners, and really be able to have the space we needed to do the work so we can continue to grow the work and the impact that we're having in the community,” Chastain said. 

