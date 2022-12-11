Boise VA

The Boise VA Medical Center will participate in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ “PACT Act Week of Action” on Dec. 13 to help veterans sign up for health care benefits under a new law meant to help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits during their military service.

 Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Dec. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

If you are a veteran who was exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military, a new law called the PACT Act may make you eligible for VA benefits and health care.

