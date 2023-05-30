Support Local Journalism


The Boise VA Medical Center and Boise State University are formalizing research collaboration to benefit two key sectors of the community – students and veterans.

According to a news release from the medical center, the collaboration will advance clinical and biomedical research and improve efforts to attract new research funding from the National Institutes for Health, other government entities, and private industry. The partnership also improves opportunities for students to gain research experience, building a pipeline for health care research in the region.

