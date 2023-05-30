The Boise VA Medical Center and Boise State University are formalizing research collaboration to benefit two key sectors of the community – students and veterans.
According to a news release from the medical center, the collaboration will advance clinical and biomedical research and improve efforts to attract new research funding from the National Institutes for Health, other government entities, and private industry. The partnership also improves opportunities for students to gain research experience, building a pipeline for health care research in the region.
Each institution is an industry leader in biomedical and clinical research, the news release stated. An official partnership will promote even greater opportunities for scientific advancements in key areas, the release said.
Ongoing research at the Boise VA Medical Center includes biomedical research in infectious diseases which include respiratory disease; vaccine development and pandemic response; diabetes and wound care; antibiotic stewardship; oncology; and mental health research in PTSD, depression, and suicide prevention.
"This collaboration between Boise State and the Boise VA Medical Center makes good sense," Dr. Margaret Doucette, Associate Chief of Staff for Research at the Boise VA, said in the news release. "Veterans will get the cutting-edge care they need, while students get a foot in the door at the VA and ultimately help fill our growing need for health care practitioners in our region.
“Joining forces with such a strong regional university furthers our goal of growing research in Idaho though combining resources,” said Margaret Aldape, Idaho Veterans Research and Education Foundation’s (IVREF) Executive Director. “This is a big win for Idaho’s veterans, and for researchers.”
Boise State University’s new doctoral program in Health Leadership, along with doctoral programs in Biomolecular Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Nursing Practice, and others provide a range of expertise and areas to support the partnership between the VA and BSU, the news release said. Areas of impact include big data approaches to genomics and pressure injury prevention, cardiovascular health, mental health, public health, and oncology.
"Boise State is committed to student experiences that prepare them for their own future and contribute to the health and well-being of our community,” Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp said in the news release. “This partnership will have a tremendous impact on our veterans, students, business, industry, and the state of Idaho. It will advance innovative medical research and prepare the next generation of scientific and health experts for 21st century challenges.”
A memorandum of agreement was signed on May 24 and sets the stage for ongoing collaboration between the Boise VA, Boise State and the Idaho Veterans Research and Education Foundation.