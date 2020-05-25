BOISE — The City of Trees got its first look at what the corner of Franklin Road and Orchard Street will look like in the future.
On Friday, the city of Boise announced it intends to award a contract to Utah-based J Fisher Companies for the development of affordable housing on 4.7 acres on the busy Central Bench corner.
The parcel sits next to a city park, a large shopping center and is on a Valley Regional Transit line, making its development a key priority of both former Mayor Dave Bieter and current Mayor Lauren McLean to meet goals for both affordable housing and denser development along public transit corridors.
The release did not include details on the final price tag for the project, when it is expected to be completed, the exact number of units or average rents for the units. According to McLean’s press release, the project will include apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and townhomes. It will also feature “unique community gathering spaces” throughout the development, and an anchor building with retail space on the corner of Franklin and Orchard.
“The vision of housing for all is not an easy task, but it’s important to get it right if we’re building a Boise for all,” McLean said in the release. “Everyone deserves a home. And we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that there’s a place to live for every resident, at every budget.”
Last summer, the city, with the vision of affordable housing development, purchased the property for $1.8 million after gas station company Maverik declined to build a station there. Since then, the city took community input on what the project should look like and put out a request for proposals for the property to be developed by a private company before awarding the contract to J Fisher Companies.
Five private companies responded to the request for proposals, which were reviewed by a committee of 15 city officials and Central Bench residents.
“We are ecstatic at the chance to partner with the City of Boise on this project," Jake Wood of J Fisher said in the release. "The Franklin Park site offers a unique opportunity to create an asset that will provide affordable housing, community-based spaces, and enhanced experiences for the future residents, neighbors, and the city as a whole."