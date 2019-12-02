BOISE — The tree lighting ceremony in downtown Boise has been rescheduled to Friday, after the tree in Grove Plaza collapsed last week.
The downtown Boise Holiday Tree toppled over Thursday night, postponing the lighting celebration. The ceremony has been rescheduled for 6 to 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Grove Plaza.
The original tree was donated by the Woodward family of Boise, and it's unclear what caused the fall, according to a press release from the Downtown Boise Association.
The city had to get a new tree for this week's lighting ceremony. The release said the tree was donated from within Boise city limits but did not specify the donor.
Boise Mayor David Bieter will light the tree during a candlelit celebration presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. A military family from the Idaho Army National Guard will join Bieter on stage for the countdown.
Gift tags will surround the tree that have a wish list item from the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Attendees at Friday's event are encouraged to take a tag benefiting families at the shelter. Items can be dropped off at the WCA or at Idaho Central Credit Union Boise branches at 200 N. Fourth St.; 2770 S. Vista Ave.; and 11255 W. Fairview Ave. Donations must be dropped off by Dec. 20.