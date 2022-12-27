Holiday Travel

FILE--A Southwest Airlines 737 takes off from the Boise Airport, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The slew of flight cancellations that's affecting people nationwide is also having an impact in Boise.

Thirty-nine flights in and out of the Boise Airport were canceled between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com. The same site reported that nearly 6,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Monday, and nearly 5,000 more had been cut by 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

