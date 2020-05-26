BOISE — Orange EnergyBags full of some of Boise’s plastics will once again be processed after a long hiatus.
After an environmental analysis by the city, the material will now be shipped to Utah to be used in cement manufacturing instead of being possibly put into the landfill. This will occur until at least September, when a study showing the environmental impacts of using plastic in cement is finalized.
Since March 2019, the bright orange bags full of some of Boise’s lightweight recycled plastics dutifully collected by residents have been sitting in storage. The bags were unable to be processed because the Utah-based company Renewology that had been processing the material and turning it into fuel went down for extended upgrades.
The majority of the plastics being recycled through the EnergyBag program are lightweight materials such as wraps and films, which can be difficult to grind down to be processed, which necessitated the upgrades at the first processing facility.
Boise first launched the EnergyBag program in 2018 with the help of a $50,000 grant from Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics and Keep America Beautiful after China severely curbed the kinds of plastics it would accept in December 2017. China’s new regulations no longer accept 24 types of solid waste, including a variety of plastics from everyday products. Now, to recycle plastics No. 4 through 7, residents must separate them in the special orange bags and place them in their recycle bins.
Residents currently using the program will see no interruptions to the program or need to make any changes.