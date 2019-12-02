BOISE — City Council might not be visiting the Boise foothills after all.
The city put out a press release Monday announcing the reconsideration of an earlier decision to visit the proposed site of a controversial 30-home Eyrie Terraces subdivision near Quail Hollow Golf Course before taking a final vote on whether to approve it. The council will hold a special noon meeting Wednesday to take another vote about the visit, amid an accusation from the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association that City Council Member Scot Ludwig has a conflict of interest because of his relationship with the property owner.
Ludwig denied any conflict of interest, but said he requested to reconsider the foothills site visit, which he had proposed last month, out of an “abundance of caution.” He said the main reason he wanted to reconsider were logistical challenges of holding a public meeting in the foothills.
”There are access and ADA issues, potential citizen safety on the hillside, snow now of course, recording of the public viewing etc,” he wrote in a text message. “Hopefully in the future (planning and development services) will get a drone for use in evaluating these projects that the (Planning & Zoning Commission) can view.”No testimony on the project will be taken at Wednesday’s meeting. The project is still set for a public hearing and final vote at the Dec. 10 city council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
According to the release, Ludwig requested the council reconsider the Nov. 19 vote to visit the site. Right before the public hearing last month, he put forth a motion for council members to visit the site as a group and have a publicly noticed meeting and tour of the area with city staff. He said in November this would allow the council to gather as much information as possible. The visit was approved with only City Council President Lauren McLean and City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg opposing.In a letter to the city of Boise from attorney Matthew Parks, the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association alleged Ludwig has a conflict of interest because he is currently representing property owner Kipp Bedard in settling the will of a deceased friend of Bedard’s. Bedard was appointed the personal representative of the estate, according to Ludwig, who is working on the case free of charge for the family of the deceased friend.
“Neighbors were made aware that Councilman Ludwig has done legal work on behalf of the owner of the property of the proposed Eyrie Terraces development application,” CFNA representative Tim Breuer said in a letter to the media. “We know City of Boise officials take conflicts of interest seriously and felt compelled to inform them of this information.”Ludwig said he has known Bedard since their college days at Boise State University. He did some legal work for Bedard roughly two decades ago, but he said knowing the owner does not create a conflict of interest. He said he assumed the developer, Colin Connell, was the owner of the property, not Bedard.
”I have not done any work for Kipp for 20 years, but have great respect for his leadership in the Boise community and when he was at Micron,” he said in a text, despite his current free services on Bedard’s behalf. “That admiration does not create a conflict nor do I have any economic interest in this development.”City spokesman Mike Journee said the city attorney’s office received the letter, it was discussed with Ludwig and he requested the reconsideration. Journee would not provide any further information.