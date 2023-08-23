Boise State University will enter the beginning stages of a partnership with the city to redevelop the Lusk District to address housing shortages and create a “self-sufficient neighborhood.”
The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously voted to allow BSU to enter a Joint Powers Agreement with the city of Boise and developer J Fisher Companies to explore development of the area, which has the highest concentration of off-campus student housing in Boise, according to meeting materials.
As part of this overall plan, the board also unanimously voted to allow the university to sell the university-owned Park Apartments located at 860 W. Sherwood St. for $8.1 million.
BSU Deputy General Counsel Nicole Pantera said the city requested to purchase the apartments for permanent supportive housing for families. Supportive housing has affordable housing assistance and can be paired with services such as to keep people out of homelessness or for those with disabilities or mental illness.
The city of Boise did not respond to questions about which types of services are being considered for the apartments.
“These agreements establish the framework for a transformational project that will provide much needed affordable housing and community spaces, including retail, that will benefit the neighborhood, our residents, and the university community,” Boise spokesperson Maria Weeg said in an emailed statement regarding the two agreements approved Wednesday. “We are excited by the Idaho State Board of Education’s action today and look forward to direction from the Boise City Council following their August 29, 2023, meeting.”
Under the agreement, the university would continue to operate the apartments, which have 47 student housing units, until 2024.
The Lusk District currently includes the Housing and Residence Life Maintenance building, West Commuter parking lot, Health Sciences Riverside/Raptor Research facility and the Park Apartments. Currently more than 2,400 students reside in the neighborhood every year.
The proposed development area would be around 5 acres and has flexible zoning for mixed residential and commercial uses.
Drew Alexander, associate vice president for campus operations, said the area “presents a very unique opportunity to create an exciting mixed-use development adjacent to campus.”
The goal is to create as many as 500 housing units in addition to other services. Alexander said staff have asked for designs that include “student-focused” retail, which could include small grocers and pharmacies to “create a more self-sufficient neighborhood."
“While downtown Boise is within reach, this type of mixed-use development in the Lusk District will create a front-door opportunity for students seeking these types of urban amenities and housing,” Alexander said.
With the Joint Powers Agreement, the city, university and developer will collaborate on creating initial designs for the district, which are to include housing, parking, retail, office and service uses.
At this point, there’s no financial impact on the university, according to meeting materials. However, if development goes forward, revenue from the West Commuter lot would be impacted; the university intends to create a comparable capacity with a new vertical parking structure.
Any development designs or agreement would need approval from the board before moving forward.
"We feel confident in this approach and look forward to our partnership with the city as we work with the development team over the coming months,” Alexander said.