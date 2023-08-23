BSU campus generic (copy)

Boise State University will enter the beginning stages of a partnership with the city to redevelop the Lusk District to address housing shortages and create a “self-sufficient neighborhood.”

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously voted to allow BSU to enter a Joint Powers Agreement with the city of Boise and developer J Fisher Companies to explore development of the area, which has the highest concentration of off-campus student housing in Boise, according to meeting materials.

