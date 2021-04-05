BOISE — The city of Boise is planning to open four municipal pools this summer, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
"We're committed to providing opportunities for outdoor exercise and recreation, and we are confident we can open four of our municipal pools safely," said Mayor Lauren McLean in a news release. "This plan allows us to be responsible with residents’ money and have some summer fun in our pools."
The following pools will open with limited capacity and timed entry:
- Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Drive)
- Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St.)
- Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave.)
- The Natatorium and Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave.)
Two other Boise pools — South Pool and Lowell Pool — will remain closed. The Boise City Aquatics Center, which is managed by the Treasure Valley YMCA, is open (reservations are required).
Anyone who plans to visit a city of Boise municipal pool in 2021 will need to purchase a pool season pass. The discounted cost is $15 per person, regardless of age, and scholarships are available.
Season pass holders can reserve time at any of the four pools in two-hour time blocks. Cash will not be accepted at the pools in 2021. Advanced reservations are required to swim, and for safety and planning reasons, walk-up visits won’t be available.
Season passes go on sale April 26 — purchasing information will be released closer to that date.
An opening day for pool season has not been set and will depend on several factors including pool maintenance and staffing.
POOL JOBS AVAILABLE
The Boise Parks and Recreation team is hiring a variety of positions to operate and manage the pools this summer. Interested applicants should visit the city's human resources webpage in the coming days at cityofboise.org/departments/human-resources.
Once the pools open, employees will sanitize common areas and surfaces between time blocks and physical distancing will be required. Masks must be worn when entering and exiting pool facilities and any time visitors are not in the water and within six feet of those outside their immediate household. City leaders will continue to work with local and state health officials, including Central District Health, to implement and update health and safety protocols throughout the season.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we implement these new procedures to keep our staff, visitors and the community safe,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in the release. “We heard our users and have worked hard to provide access to the pools in a way that is safe and sustainable throughout the summer.”
Due to limited capacity and COVID-19 guidelines, no swimming lessons will be offered in 2021. Any decisions on additional programming, including the potential of a modified swim team, will be made at a later date.