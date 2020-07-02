BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean is signing an emergency health order today mandating masks be worn in all indoor and outdoor public places in the city.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
"It requires everyone to use face coverings in the City of Boise," McLean said in a press release Thursday. "Coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth are now required in all indoor and outdoor public places. There will be a few exceptions for children under the age of 5, on-duty first responders, or those with health or communication concerns."
The mayor's decision is based on "a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ada County," and has "robust support from the health and business communities," McLean's statement reads.
"I am deeply grateful for all of you who have been staying apart to benefit the entire community. But it’s clearly time we do more," she said.
"We must do all we can, as a community, to protect our most vulnerable, and slow the spread of this virus that is a serious risk to our health and economy, especially as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and summer vacation season. … It’s proven science that using face coverings greatly decreases the transmission of this deadly virus. Keeping our businesses open and able to operate is paramount to our recovery.
Those without a face mask can pick up disposable masks at the City of Boise Mask Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at two locations: Boise Depot, 2603 W Eastover Terrace and City Hall West, 333 N Mark Stall Place. Only drive-up service is available, and city staff will bring the masks to residents’ cars. There is a limit of six masks per household.
Ada County saw 119 new cases Wednesday for a total of 2,288. The Treasure Valley is the state's hot spot for infections in Ada and Canyon counties; followed by Kootenai County in North Idaho; and Twin Falls and Cassia counties in the Magic Valley, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The cities of McCall, Hailey and Moscow are also requiring face coverings be worn in public.
Central District Health last week moved Ada County back to Stage 3 of reopening because of rising cases, while the rest of the state remains at Stage 4. In Stage 3, bars aren't allowed to open in Ada County and gatherings are limited to 50. Stage 4 does not restrict business openings but has guidelines on social distancing and other safety measures.