BOISE — The city of Boise next month will launch a youth council to address climate issues.
Boise’s first-ever Youth Climate Action Council will launch in April, and the city is seeking applications for youth members through April 4.
"The city is seeking diverse and dynamic students with the leadership potential to turn passion for climate challenges into direct community action," a city news release said. "This unique role gives students the opportunity to help lead their community in climate action and get a behind-the-scenes at local climate action planning. The council members will work alongside city staff to imagine, strategize and complete the design and building of projects and actions that will tangibly impact Boise."
Applicants must meet these requirements:
- Reside in Boise city limits
- Be a sophomore or junior in high school (or equivalent)
- Be able to commit to a nine-month term from April 2021 to December 2021
- Be able to commit to attending at least one 90-minute meeting every month (including through the summer)
Council meetings will be virtual until further notice. In-person events will be determined based on COVID-19 guidelines.
To apply, visit bit.ly/3fppiGb.