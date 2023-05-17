Bike riders of all abilities or those who are just curious about different ways to cycle will get the chance to learn about more than 30 different adaptive bikes this Saturday.
Boise’s Adaptive Recreation program is hosting the free Adaptive Bike Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Boise Community Center.
“My big goal is people can have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to try one of these bikes,” said Sonya Buchholz, adaptive recreation coordinator at Boise Parks and Recreation.
The program will have its entire fleet of bikes that come in a variety of styles for a range of abilities and mobilities. The options include upright and recumbent handcycles, upright and recumbent adult trikes, and tandem bikes and trikes. Higher Ground, a nonprofit out of Ketchum, will also be providing adaptive mountain bikes to try, Buchholz said.
All ages are welcome, but those under 18 will need a parent or guardian with them to sign a waiver. Attendees are asked to bring their own helmet, but there will be some available to borrow if needed.
The city’s adaptive program hosts group rides along the greenbelt from May to October. More information about these rides and to find out how to register can be found in the Boise Parks and Recreation activity guide.
Usually around nine riders travel with parks staff and volunteers, and the city’s fleet of adaptive bikes are made available to use. Riders may bring their own bikes too.
Buchholz said she commonly hears people say they aren’t comfortable riding or they don’t think they could be successful at it.
“More often than not, we’re able to find a cycle that works for someone,” Buchholz said. “That’s really exciting.”