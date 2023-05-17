Support Local Journalism


Bike riders of all abilities or those who are just curious about different ways to cycle will get the chance to learn about more than 30 different adaptive bikes this Saturday.

Boise’s Adaptive Recreation program is hosting the free Adaptive Bike Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Boise Community Center.

