BOISE — Flowering Dogwoods, Norwegian Sunset Maples and Thundercloud Plums are among the tree varieties that Boiseans can claim next month as part of a 500-tree giveaway.
Organized by the city of Boise and the Treasure Valley Canopy Network, the giveaway is part of the City of Trees Challenge, an effort to plant 100,000 trees — one for each household — in Boise over the next decade. Planting trees can help combat climate change by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, scientists say.
“Planting a tree is a lifelong commitment, but watching it grow is gratifying and the long-term benefits are remarkable for homeowners and our city as a whole,” said Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg in a news release. “These trees will provide shade and comfort and support clean air and energy conservation for generations to come.”
The 500 trees will cost the city $50,000, according to Bonnie Shelton, communications and marketing superintendent for the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.
Boise residents can choose from 15 different tree varieties, which were chosen for their size and ability to thrive in Boise's climate. Boiseans can reserve their tree — the giveaway is limited to one per household or private property — through the Boise Farmers Market’s online registration platform starting Tuesday.
The trees are mature and measure five to seven feet. Recipients must pick up the trees; delivery is not available. Pick-up times will be coordinated through the Boise Farmers Market during Saturday drive-thru hours throughout October. The market is located at 1500 Shoreline Drive.
Treasure Valley Canopy Network arborists can help recipients load their tree and provide planting and care tips.