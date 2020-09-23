BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean on Wednesday delivered her inaugural State of the City address, in which she laid out broad goals that will focus on climate change and affordable and low-income housing.
McLean, a former city council president, defeated four-term mayor Dave Bieter in last year's election, becoming the first woman to serve as Boise mayor.
Flanked by rows of books at a neighborhood library, McLean was optimistic about Boise's future during the virtual State of the City, which was pre-recorded and posted online Wednesday. Acknowledging the novel coronavirus pandemic that struck months after she took office, McLean said, "Our challenges are many and great, but our community responds."
McLean sympathized with Boiseans who have been impacted by the pandemic. She thanked those who lost their jobs and have worked as medical professionals and first responders. At the same time, she touted Boise's coronavirus response, which included being the first city in Idaho to issue a public health order closing city hall; another first-of-its-kind order closed bars and restaurants.
"We recognized these would be very tough days but the problem wouldn't go away if we ignored it," McLean said.
McLean said small businesses in particular have been impacted by the pandemic, and she pointed to a city-led economic recovery task force, which this week released a report recommending strategies to help businesses, organizations and residents recovery from the economic downturn. She also highlighted $1.5 million in grant funding the city is offering to small businesses that missed out on federal relief funding.
The mayor reassured residents that the economy remains "strong," with more businesses contacting the city about relocating to Boise than did last year.
McLean, a Democrat, will continue to focus on policies related to affordable housing and the environment, two key issues of her predecessor.
The new mayor promoted the city's affordable housing land trust, a Bieter administration program that funds the development of low-income housing. McLean also touted the city's plan to rewrite its zoning code, another Bieter carryover, for which she selected an advisory committee aimed at offering a diverse range of perspectives on the process.
"People are willing to pay top dollar to live in our community," Mclean said. "But we must ensure that we don't price out of the market the very people that make this community great."
Last year, the city of Boise set a goal to be carbon-neutral and completely powered by clean energy by 2035. To meet that goal, McLean this year formed a climate action division as well as allocated $320,000 in next year's budget to hire an energy program manager and fund solar energy planning.
"Boise will be a climate innovation leader, and not just because we want to, but because we must," McLean said during Wednesday address.
McLean said a new initiative, led by City Council President Elaine Clegg, involves planting 100,000 new trees throughout the city.