BOISE — A Boise teen who struck and killed a boy with a truck last summer might not serve any time inside a facility after a judge sentenced him to a jail sentence, but ruled he could satisfy the sentence through community service.
Conner Brant, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. It was a starkly different outcome from the one he once faced — he’d previously been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Brant entered Tuesday’s plea almost a year to the day since July 18, 2019, when he was driving on West Amity Road, east of Cloverdale Road, when he struck Eduard Prokopchuk, 7, who was riding his bike with two other children — his brother and cousin, both younger than 10 years old. One of them was also injured in the crash.
Brant’s arrest came in November, following an investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office initially charged him with felony vehicular manslaughter, but a judge in February dismissed that charge after a preliminary hearing, saying she didn’t believe Brant’s conduct rose to a felony level.
At the time of the crash, Brant did not have a valid driver’s license and was allegedly using a cellphone, according to police and prosecutors.
In May, prosecutors filed the misdemeanor charge against Brant. On Tuesday, they asked Ada County Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel to sentence Brant to jail for 365 days, with one month suspended, as well as two years of supervised probation and a 10-year driver’s license suspension, according to a news release from the office.
Instead, Steckel opted to sentence Brant to 64 days in jail, to be served as community service, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office. Brant’s sentence also includes 300 days in suspended jail time, meaning Brant could serve the time if he doesn’t comply with his sentence. Steckel also handed down a five-year driver’s license suspension for Brant, as well as two years of unsupervised probation, and complete a Safe Driving Class and Thinking Errors Class, according to the release.
In addition to that, Steckel handed down a withheld judgement — meaning Brant can ask for the case be to be dismissed if he successfully completes his sentence.