Seventeen-year-old Pangaea Finn has two bachelor's degrees from Boise State University and will begin pursuing her doctorate in physics at Harvard University. 

Originally published May 23 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — At 17 years old, a typical high schooler is sorting through the dilemma of what to wear to prom. Pangaea Finn likely has her attention turned toward what to pack for Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

