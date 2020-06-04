BOISE — An 18-year-old Boise woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she spray painted the walls of the Idaho Capitol in the early stages of a protest on the building’s steps.
Daisy Heatherly, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony malicious injury to property, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Troopers received a report about spray paint on the building’s facade and columns about 7 p.m. according to the news release. As troopers investigated, they identified Heatherly as a suspect, and arrested her. She was booked into the Ada County Jail just before midnight, according to the jail's website.
The damage is estimated to be more than $1,000, making the charge a felony, according to the release.
The markings were still visible Thursday morning after another night of protests on the building’s steps in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.
The vandalism consisted of blue and green spray paint, and was scrawled across the wall at the top of the front steps of the Capitol, next to the building’s front doors. It appears to read “our system corrupt” and “ACAB” — an acronym standing for “all cops are bastards” in some subcultures. At the base of one of the pillars at the top of the building’s steps, the acronym “BLM” is depicted, common shorthand for “black lives matter.”
The development comes after multiple nights of peaceful — if emotional — protest on the Capitol steps, the bulk of which occurred after police say Heatherly vandalized the building. Those protests also consisted of marches through the streets of downtown Boise, disrupting traffic at times. Protesters have chanted both "black lives matter" and "all cops are bastards" at times throughout the week.
People were demonstrating on the Capitol steps into the early hours of Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.