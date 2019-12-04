BOISE — A Boise teen accused of hitting and killing a 7-year-old boy with a pickup in July pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the incident.
Prosecutors say Conner Brant, 18, on July 18 hit Eduard Prokopchuk with the pickup, on the north side of West Amity Road, just east of Cloverdale Road. Prokopchuk was on a bike, according to a July news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, as were two other boys younger than ten, who were biking with him; one of them received minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Brant was arrested Nov. 13, almost four months after the crash. After his arrest, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.
On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge he faces, according to the Idaho Supreme Court online repository. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9 for a pretrial conference.