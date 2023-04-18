Originally published April 18 on KTVB.COM.
Boise Police have arrested a man employed as a teacher and coach at Fairmont Junior High School on suspicion of felony sex crimes, including at least one against a minor.
Eric Mcdermott, 59, was booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday afternoon. He faces charges of rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age.
In a letter to parents and Fairmont staff, Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said the Boise Police Department notified district administration about the arrest Monday after school, and Mcdermott was immediately placed on administrative leave. Before his arrest, he taught World Studies 8 and Advanced Placement Human Geography, and coached basketball.
"We understand that this news will raise concerns about student safety, and we want to assure our families that the District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors as they investigate this matter," the letter continued, adding that because this is a "personnel and legal matter," the district cannot provide much information outside of what is public record.
Mcdermott was scheduled to make his initial court appearance — a video arraignment — Tuesday afternoon.
Support services will be available at Fairmont Junior High for any students or staff who need assistance.
Anyone with information regarding a crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or, if it's an emergency, call 911.
