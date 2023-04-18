Fairmont Junior High

Fairmont Junior High is a school in West Boise that educates children in seventh through ninth grades.

 Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published April 18 on KTVB.COM.

Boise Police have arrested a man employed as a teacher and coach at Fairmont Junior High School on suspicion of felony sex crimes, including at least one against a minor.

