BOISE — It was gloomy and rainy outside on Friday, but a bright green banner welcomed Central Bench residents into a heated tent to talk to Boise city officials about the future of an empty lot in the area.
In April, Boise officials purchased the 4.7-acre lot at the corner of Franklin Road and Orchard Street for $4.7 million from gas station company Maverik in the hopes of developing the site into affordable housing in partnership with a private developer. Now, the city is asking Boiseans to weigh in on their hopes for the site on one of the neighborhood’s busiest corners.
Boise staff provided snacks, drinks and interactive signs for participants to vote on what they hoped for the area, including the style of the buildings and what kind of common spaces should be built into the design. The initiative to hear from neighbors before proceeding with the site is being managed through the city’s Energize Our Neighborhoods program, which has worked on neighborhood improvements in Vista and other area. The tent will be up through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and another feedback event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hillcrest Library.
“Of course we want an opportunity to increase the housing stock in this area, but really how this looks and how it feels from the street and what the buildings themselves look like are all things we wanted to hear (about),” Melinda McGoldrick, Energize program manager, said at Friday’s event.
Each visitor to the event got a color-coded sticker based on how close they live to the lot and were able to vote for designs of their choice on several boards around the room. Questions included if the project should be one standalone building or multiple buildings, preferred choices for streetscape around the building, how it should connect to the park on the parcel right next door and styles of architecture.
So far, McGoldrick said nearly 100 people have answered the city’s online version of the survey and 25 residents attended their first input event earlier this week. An hour into Friday’s event 10 people had attended.
This project comes at a time when Boise is looking at using its own land to create housing developments across the city with the hopes of creating an affordable housing land trust, which would facilitate using city land for housing at determined price points in a state where rent control is illegal.
McGoldrick said the goal for the Franklin and Orchard site is a mixed-income property, with rents at a variety of levels. How many would be affordable and at what rents is still being determined. There is no estimated budget for the project currently and a request for proposals for developers will not been released until the input gathering stage is complete.
“I have been pleasantly surprised at how many people want to see housing in this area, that it’s a need in the community and they think this is a great location for it because it’s near a bus line and you have great services nearby within walking distance,” McGoldrick said.
Chuck Miner, who lives down the street from the lot, was skeptical of the project while perusing the boards Friday. He was especially concerned about the lot being used for “low-income housing” because of the potential impact to the neighborhood.
“If it’s low-income here I’d like them to lower my property taxes because they just raised them a s**t ton last year,” he said. “The taxes on my house don’t reflect low-income housing.”
Another neighbor, Shirley Shockman, said she was glad to see the city developing something on the lot that has sat across from her house empty for years, but she was also concerned about “low-income housing.”
“I’d rather see medium-income apartments,” she said. “It’s not that I’m against low-income, but I’m concerned about how many people would be hanging out in the park.”