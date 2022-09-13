Shiva Rajbhandari announcement

Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari, shown here when he announced his candidacy, was sworn in Monday as the newest member of the Boise School District Board of Trustees. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari was sworn in as the newest member of the Boise School District Board of Trustees at a standard meeting Monday night.

Boise High School student wins school board seat, four incumbents reelected

Recommended for you

Load comments