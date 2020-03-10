BOISE — Boise State University will be holding all of its classes online Friday, as it prepares its students and campus for potential fallout from the coronavirus.
The university said in a press release that the practice can be used in any emergency, including natural disasters, extreme weather or an outbreak of the coronavirus.
There are no confirmed cases in the state of Idaho, but governments and school districts are already preparing for COVID-19's impact. Gov. Brad Little has already approved $2 million for a response to the disease and public health officials are monitoring the situation.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SARS, MERS and COVID-19 all fall into the coronavirus family. COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, meaning it is a new strain not previously seen in humans, according to the World Health Organization.
Universities all over the nation have already gone to online-only classes as the coronavirus has spread in recent weeks.
Boise State has a number of suggestions posted online for students and staff to avoid contracting the disease. The university has also begun considering protocols to make sure the school is able to carry on if a disruption, like a COVID-19 outbreak, hits the school.
"We will be working with our state government and other Idaho universities — representatives of which will come to Boise State University on Friday for this exercise — to develop stronger and more effective statewide preparation for large-scale emergencies," the release said.