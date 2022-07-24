Sagebrush Projects-Western States

This August 2019 photo shows dozens of juniper trees cut down as part of a giant project to remove junipers encroaching on sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse in southwestern Idaho. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday, June 16, 2022 announced $9 million for 40 projects in Idaho and seven other Western states for sagebrush ecosystems to combat invasive species and wildfire, reduce the spread of juniper trees and promote community and economic stability.

 AP file photo/Keith Ridler

Originally published July 20 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Researchers at Boise State University have assembled thefirst sagebrush genome sequence, opening many doors to help protect the sagebrush sea of the American West from risks like drought and wildfire.

But more than saving sagebrush itself, this milestone allows for further preservation of entire ecosystems. Animals such as sage grouse, pygmy rabbits, pronghorns and several other species depend on the habitat of sagebrush to survive.

