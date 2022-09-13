Hazy_Downtown 2.jpg (copy)

Wildfires throughout the state have impacted air quality in Idaho in recent weeks. Here is a photo taken last week of a hazy skyline in downtown Boise. The University of Idaho and Boise State University are studying how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops.

 Jim Max / For the Idaho Press

Boise State University and the University of Idaho are teaming up to study how wildfire smoke potentially impacts potato crops while also seeking smoke-resilient potato varieties.

According to a news release from the University of Idaho, farmers are aware that potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke generally have smaller yields and worse quality. Past studies have identified some smoke components, such as ozone, that could impair potato growth, but limited research has largely left the underlying chemical relationships unexplained.

