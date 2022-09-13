...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Wildfires throughout the state have impacted air quality in Idaho in recent weeks. Here is a photo taken last week of a hazy skyline in downtown Boise. The University of Idaho and Boise State University are studying how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops.
Boise State University and the University of Idaho are teaming up to study how wildfire smoke potentially impacts potato crops while also seeking smoke-resilient potato varieties.
According to a news release from the University of Idaho, farmers are aware that potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke generally have smaller yields and worse quality. Past studies have identified some smoke components, such as ozone, that could impair potato growth, but limited research has largely left the underlying chemical relationships unexplained.
This work tests the industry’s smoke-harm theory in controlled environments, the news release states, which will allow researchers to investigate the effects individual smoke compounds have on Idaho’s flagship crop.
The two-year project is funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, authorized by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
“Observations from industry started all of this. When we have had bad, smoky years, yields are down and processing quality is down. Our hypothesis is smoke exposure causes that,” Mike Thornton, a professor in U of I’s Department of Plant Sciences, said in the news release.
Michael Toole, regional airshed coordinator with the department, said he expects things to move to the yellow category – which indicates Moderate Air Quality – the second part of this week. That change comes in part because of a shift in weather that brought rain to the region on Tuesday morning.
“I don’t think we’ll totally get rid of all the smoke, but I am predicting moderate probably (Tuesday) afternoon and evening and the remainder of the week,” Toole said in an interview.
Toole said the eastern side of the state has also been hit with poor levels of air quality during the summer in large part because of fire activity near Salmon.
The vast majority of the state’s potato crop is raised in the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho, with 4%-5% of the crop raised west of Twin Falls, according to Travis Blacker with the Idaho Potato Commission.
Thornton and Boise State Chemistry Department Chair Owen McDougal are analyzing smoke’s chemical effects on potatoes, according to the release. The study also evaluates if certain potato varieties are more immune to smoke’s damage. Researchers will present preliminary findings this winter at potato industry meetings. Full results are expected for release after the 2023 harvest.
Several smoke components are suspected to affect potato crops, such as brown and black carbon, volatile organic compounds and even disease spores, the news release stated. Smoke reduces available light and raises nighttime humidity — worsening environmental conditions for potato growth, according to the release. But other parts of smoke, such as carbon dioxide, may be advantageous for plants.
“This is the first time, at least in our review of academic research, that anybody has tried to do this on a large scale,” Thornton said in the release.
McDougal, director of the Boise State Food and Dairy Innovation Center, will analyze possible changes potatoes experience from smoke exposure. Analysis takes place immediately after harvest, after six months in storage and after the potatoes are turned into frozen fries.
“It will tell us what differences there are between a control and a treatment potato so we can pinpoint which metabolites — chemicals within a potato — change due to exposure to smoke,” McDougal said in the news release.
Fries analyzed for the experiment will be processed at the U of I Food Technology Center in Caldwell.
Thornton anticipates applying similar research methods in future seasons to replicate the smoke study with other crops, including onions.