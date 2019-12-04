BOISE — Boise State University will hold its winter commencement Saturday, Dec. 21, to recognize fall and summer graduates.
In total, 2,185 students are eligible to receive 2,472 degrees and certificates, and 27 doctoral degrees will be awarded.
Boise native Jacob Pintar, who is graduating with a bachelor's in political science and a minor in economics, will be the featured student speaker. He is a member of the Honors College and has served internships in the offices of U.S. Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, and former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. Pintar plans to pursue a Fulbright Fellowship or attend law school.
Boise State University's College of Education and the Lee Pesky Learning Center will continue their annual tradition of honoring outstanding and inspirational K-12 teachers. The four teachers selected are:
- Elizabeth Batey from Riverglen Junior High School in Boise;
- Cosmo Lorusso from Roxbury High School in Succasunna, New Jersey;
- Shannon Murdoch from Mary McPherson Elementary in Meridian;
- Taryn Waddell from Timberline High School in Boise.
Each teacher will receive $2,000 and their schools each will receive $500. Each awardee was nominated by a graduating senior in the College of Education. Seniors choose those who have inspired them to seek their own careers in education.
A livestream of the ceremony will be available online at boisestate.edu/commencement/webcast for those who can't attend. A reception for graduates and their families will be held immediately following the ceremony in the Student Union Building.
Parking on campus is free all day. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in ExtraMile Arena. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.