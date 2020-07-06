Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on July 6, 2020
Some Boise State University employees can return to campus starting Monday, as the university begins to relax a coronavirus-driven shutdown.
The state’s largest university has been closed to employees since June 22, after health officials linked eight coronavirus cases to the campus. On June 26, Boise State extended the closure through Sunday, amidst reports of at least 20 more campus cases.
On Monday, workers could begin returning to campus — as long as they had received approval to come back before the June 22 closure, and as long as they are not showing coronavirus symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone with the virus.
Reopening the workplace — at least partially — is a precursor to reopening Boise State to students in seven weeks.
Boise State hopes to begin face-to-face fall classes on Aug. 24. One challenge, among others, is the Treasure Valley’s strained coronavirus testing capacity.
“The university still intends to require residential students to test negative before checking into housing this fall,” Boise State Chief of Staff Alicia Shier Estey said in a June 26 memo to the university community. “At this time it is unclear whether employee testing will expand beyond those at high risk. The university is investigating alternative testing options and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”