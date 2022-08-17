Marlene Tromp 2022 State of the University

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp delivers her fourth state of the university address Wednesday. 

 John Kelly/Boise State University

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 17 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Marlene Tromp touted a pair of big-money records Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments