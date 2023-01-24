BSU JFAC budget hearing

Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp makes a presentation before the Idaho State Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee in this January 2022 file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.

The state’s largest university is requesting $124,706,900 from the state general fund this year.

Recommended for you

Load comments