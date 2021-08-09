We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Boise State University is extending deadlines for admissions, registration, fee payment, housing check-in and adding or dropping classes for firefighters, the school announced Monday in a news release.
Students providing proof of their status as a firefighter this summer will receive an extension through Aug. 27, the release said. Boise State’s Office of Enrollment Services will coordinate all requests and will notify affected departments and faculty. Where possible, faculty have been asked to allow students to catch up on missed assignments. If it is not reasonable to make up missed assignments, students will be withdrawn from the course without penalty. Assignments will not be waived.
Students are encouraged to return to campus as soon as possible due to the difficulty involved in catching up, the release said. Student firefighters or a family member should contact the university at kcollin@boisestate.edu or 208-426-2484 for assistance.