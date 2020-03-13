NAMPA — A Boise State Alumni Association chapter is collecting water bottles and long-sleeved shirts for farmworkers at locations across the Treasure Valley.
Alumni of the Boise State University Lambda Theta Phi fraternity are holding the drive to support the local farmworking community. The group focuses on academic excellence, brotherhood, leadership, Latino unity and service.
Javier Valero, coordinator for the long-sleeved shirt drive, said the idea came from the group's knowledge of their family members hard work and difficulties working as farmworkers.
"There is always a need for long-sleeve shirts within the agricultural community, as they provide protection from the heat, harmful UV rays, and pesticides that can harm one's skin," Valero said in an email.
The alumni group is new to the Boise area, Valero said.
"We wanted to provide the same support to our local farmworking community by not only giving them clothing donations but also raising awareness about the risks that our farmworkers take every day to provide sustenance to our community," Valero said. "Also considering that these workers are spending anywhere between 10-15 hours a day in hot weather and under the sun, we wanted to provide water bottles as well so that they could remain hydrated and avoid heatstroke or dehydration."
The group will be collecting water bottles and shirts until March 31 at locations in Nampa, Boise and Hagerman.
"It is important to support farmworkers within our community because they are the ones who are working day in and day out to provide for our community," Valero said. "These are jobs that are needed year-round to ensure that our community has the food that they need. We want to hold this drive for them so that we can show our support for them and thank them for all they do for their community."