MERIDIAN — Boise Soul Food Festival will return this year to celebrate the Treasure Valley's African American community with a sign of the times added to the festivities: on-site vaccinations through a Saint Alphonsus Mobile Unit.
Trish Walker, operations manager and festival executive board member, was devastated when the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Aug. 7, the festival will be back at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the festival is free to the public.
“The importance of the festival for me is community … We are a small community as far as Black folks in Idaho, but we’re here,” Walker said. “It’s an opportunity for us to be able to celebrate through music and through Black culture, and art and our food and our heritage and just to be able to have a representation of who we are in Idaho.”
Less than a quarter of Black Americans had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Politico reported last month. However in Idaho, Black Idahoans are the second most-vaccinated group, behind Asian Idahoans and ahead of white and Hispanic Idahoans, according to Bloomberg. In Idaho, 32.7% of Black people are vaccinated, although the state does not have racial data for everyone vaccinated.
In addition to the mobile vaccination clinic, which is new for this year, the festival often hosts demonstrations and workshops about various topics. This year, the festival will feature mental health informational booths with three Black mental health specialists, Walker said. Some booths will feature hair care.
Ya Mon Jamaican Jerk Grill Owner Travis Drummond came to the festival in 2019 and is looking forward to the turnout.
“I started this business back then with my wife. We just wanted to be a vendor at the event and just see where it goes from there,” Drummond said. “After the reception that we received … we decided to (start) a food truck.”
For Drummond, the festival allows him to express himself through cooking and bringing a different cuisine that isn’t native to the area. Idaho residents can try food they haven’t tried before, he added.
“(I learned to cook) from my mom. I got it from my mom,” said Drummond, who was born in Jamaica. “I learned it growing up, because being from an island, it’s just part of the culture there … it’s always been a part of me. I like cooking.”
Another vendor, Brother Brown's Bar-B-Q Owner Carlas Brown helped run the Soul Food Extravaganza, the precursor to the festival.
“(I’m) ready to get back out there,” Brown said. “It’s really important to highlight the Black culture through our food, music and dance.”
There are Black-owned businesses and good barbecue here in town, Brown said, and everyone can enjoy them.
“It’s important to keep it known that there are minority businesses here,” he said.
The festival started in the ’90s as the Boise Soul Food Extravaganza. There was a break for about seven years and the festival was restarted in 2018 at Eagle Island State Park, Walker said.
This year, the organizers added a kids area, more local bands and a VIP tent, Walker said.
“For me (the festival every year) is like a reunion,” Walker said. “It’s like coming back, seeing all of your friends and your family you don’t normally see all the time … it’s a chance for some of my friends that don’t get to experience African-American or soul food to experience a different type of food.”