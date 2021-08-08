MERIDIAN — Music blared while Oliver Nabonne sat in the shade of a blue tent enjoying his soul food.
The Louisiana native had never been to the Boise Soul Food Festival before. The festival was held Saturday at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got (Louisiana food) here,” Nabonne said, sitting with his wife and friends. “If you look around, it’s not just an ethnic event. There’s all different kinds of people … they’re just mingling together.”
The event started as the Soul Food Extravaganza in the ’90s, according to Shari Baber, who is chairperson of the festival executive board. For a time, the event was dormant. But then her daughter told Baber her grandson wouldn’t be able to experience the extravaganza. In 2018, it was restarted as the festival.
“With our country being in such divide after the George Floyd murder, I think that I have such a bright shining opinion of Idaho,” Baber said. “The importance of it is to showcase we do have African Americans that live in Boise. We’re here, strong and proud. This helps to celebrate our culture.”
In the ’90s, several Black business owners had a picnic to get to know each other and support the businesses in the first extravaganza. The festival has changed since then.
Around 5,000 people were expected to walk through the red, yellow and black balloons adorning the main entrance during Saturday’s event.
One group walked through the green expanse past vendors such as Brother Brown’s Bar-B-Q and Treasure Valley Cheesecakes.
“You stopped at the right place,” Treasure Valley Cheesecakes Owner Michael Jones said to the group as they approached his tent. Jones owned the business for about a year but previously attended the festival as a patron.
“It’s just a collection of everybody, the good music, good vibes. It’s an all around enjoyable experience,” Jones said.
The park featured more than just food. Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center sent a mobile vaccine clinic and other civic groups had booths. Food trucks surrounded the basketball court.
From the stage, a voice boomed out over the crowd as the music cut out: “Alright, y’all ready to get this going?” The audience cheered in response.
The chatter quieted down as a man took to the stage and sang the national anthem and the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
As the day wore on, the lines for food grew longer and longer. People filled the pavilion to eat with their friends and family. Cooking oil sizzled in the back of the Louisiana Soul Bayou tent as a fake crocodile draped with purple beads greeted customers at the front.
But the festival was more than just a community building event. There’s also a business aspect.
Carlas Brown, who used to help coordinate the festival, returned to the event as a vendor this year with his restaurant Brother Brown’s Bar-B-Q.
His first time back in 10 years felt great.
“They all remembered me,” Brown said. “That makes me feel good too.”
One of Brown’s goals is for African Americans food vendors to get brick-and-mortar restaurants. The festival is a chance to get exposure, he said.
“We are trying really hard to make people notice us and notice that we’re in this community through our food, through our music, through our fashion shows,” Brown said, sitting on two orange coolers next to two friends. “We all have to help each other. I think in the end, we’ll all make it.”