Originally published Aug. 9 on KTVB.COM.
A Boise woman arrested in connection with a crash that killed another woman late Monday on Highway 55 is a well-known local social media influencer.
Natalie Hodson, 37, is facing felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash. She is being held in the Ada County Jail, where she was booked early Tuesday morning. She was due in court Tuesday afternoon.
Hodson, the CEO of Peak Business Academy who's also an online business coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, has more than 466,000 followers on Facebook, more than 91,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 18,000 subscribers on YouTube.
A witness called 911 to report the crash at 9:21 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch Road. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Hodson struck the victim, a 39-year-old woman, with her minivan while the victim was standing off to the side of the road to check the back of her trailer. Deputies found the victim badly injured and began first aid. Paramedics took her to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim was identified as Kristina Rowley, of Cascade, on Tuesday by the Ada County Coroner's Office. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.
A person who had been riding with Rowley in her truck was not injured.
Witnesses told investigating deputies that the driver, later identified as Hodson, kept driving north after the collision. One of the witnesses followed her for a short distance before she pulled over on Suttle Lake Drive. The sheriff's office says deputies interviewed Hodson there and collected evidence from the scene as well as where Hodson had stopped before they arrested her.
Investigators have not said if drugs or alcohol were involved or how fast Hodson was going. Online court records indicate Hodson has been cited for and found guilty of speeding three times, including March 2022 in Ada County, February 2017 in Boise County and June 2010 in Valley County.
