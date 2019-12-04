SUN VALLEY — The Blaine County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified a Boise man who died in a weekend skiing accident at Sun Valley Resort.
The coroner’s office identified the man as Stewart Milus, 65, of Boise.
About 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Sun Valley Ski Patrol responded to an injured man on Lower River Run. The ski patrol took the injured skier to the bottom of River Run at the base of Bald Mountain, said Kelli Lusk, spokeswoman for the resort.
The man was transferred to the Ketchum Fire Department and then taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
Milus died later that day, according to the coroner’s office, which could not provide a time of death. That will be included in a report from a medical examiner, which can take about a month-and-a-half.