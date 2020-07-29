BOISE — The city of Boise is scaling down the number of hotel rooms it is leasing to house those experiencing homelessness who test positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Boise City Council approved a new agreement with the Cottonwood Suites to lease 44 rooms to house those in the homeless community who are recovering from COVID-19 so they can self-isolate. This will cost $54,000 per month, plus a one-time cost of $8,000 to provide upgrades to ensure separation between the hotel and the area used for those who are sick.
This is cheaper than what the city initially was paying the hotel. In April, the city entered an agreement to lease 104 rooms for people recovering, but since the demand has been much lower than expected the city is lowering the number of rooms. The original agreement was for $73,140 monthly.
In other parts of the country, those experiencing homelessness have been hit hard by the pandemic. Close quarters at homeless shelters and a lack of places to isolate combined with high levels of chronic health conditions have made avoiding deadly spread of the virus difficult.
To slow the spread, the homeless shelter system in Boise has two facilities for people to isolate. An unidentified hotel in downtown Boise is providing rooms for families experiencing homelessness and those with medical conditions who were already staying at Interfaith Sanctuary so they have a place to self-isolate. The Cottonwood Suites is providing a place to stay for those recovering from the disease.
Boise has had low levels of positive cases in the homeless community, with only 11 cases reported.