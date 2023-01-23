City of Boise logo

Boise Police officer Norman Carter a few years ago sued the city of Boise for back pay, damages and attorneys fees. On Monday, the city announced it had settled the lawsuit for $375,000.

Carter filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2018 alleging that Boise Police Lt. Greg Oster had openly sold weapons through his private company out of his police office, as previously reported. Carter also claimed Oster had retaliated against him, and then in another complaint in 2019, alleged the retaliation had continued because of the first complaint.

