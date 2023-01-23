Boise Police officer Norman Carter a few years ago sued the city of Boise for back pay, damages and attorneys fees. On Monday, the city announced it had settled the lawsuit for $375,000.
Carter filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2018 alleging that Boise Police Lt. Greg Oster had openly sold weapons through his private company out of his police office, as previously reported. Carter also claimed Oster had retaliated against him, and then in another complaint in 2019, alleged the retaliation had continued because of the first complaint.
“The settlement was reached after both parties evaluated the merits of the case and the resources required for further litigation,” the city said in a release.
The lawsuit had been through a long and winding path.
In 2017, Carter wrote to then-Boise Mayor Dave Bieter to explain his concerns. Two people then investigated — an attorney hired by the city and a human resources employee. Both wrote reports.
Attorneys representing the city said the reports were protected by attorney-client privilege, as previously reported.
A judge ruled in October 2019 that the city did not have to turn over the reports, but did have to turn over “associated notes, transcripts and audio records,” according to Idaho Press reporting at the time.
The complaint into Oster was “sustained,” according to a 2018 letter to Carter’s attorney. Carter also said during the investigation that the police department was falsifying records and accreditation materials. However, a third-party attorney found that claim to be untrue.
Oster retired in May 2018, a month before a human resources report found he had acted unethically.
In September 2019, Carter’s attorneys claimed then-Boise Police Chief Bill Bones had falsified materials to gain accreditation. The complaint also said Bones was aware of retaliation and approved a decision to remove Carter from the department’s training unit. Bones was also allegedly aware of a retaliatory reference.
Bones retired in October 2019.
“I’m absolutely not being forced out,” Bones said in fall 2019. “The mayor is great. This is all my idea.”
In the summer of 2019, the Boise City Council approved up to $100,000 of spending on outside legal counsel. A city spokesperson said she was looking into how much the city had spent defending itself.