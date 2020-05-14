BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean is moving the city of Boise to stage 2 along with the rest of Idaho.
On Thursday, McLean announced that Boise would be following the rest of the state’s lead a few hours after Gov. Brad Little’s remarks about the state moving to the next phase of reopening the economy.
In conjunction with the state, Boise’s mayor signed new orders limiting gatherings of more than 10 people and requiring people stay 6 feet away from each other unless there are specific state regulations allowing business to continue with special precautions, like in salons and sit-down restaurants.
“I’m deeply grateful to our state, county and city partners’ collaboration and applaud everyone’s tireless work to keep everyone safe,” McLean’s release said. “In moments like these, people and community are our strength. We know we will pull through this together to become a stronger and more vibrant community.”
This is a shakeup from original messaging since the beginning of the pandemic, which said Boise would not be moving in phases by specific dates and would instead make decisions based on case numbers in Ada County. While the state said salons and other businesses that operate in close quarters with their customers would be able to reopen on May 16, McLean told KTVB and the Idaho Statesman, these businesses would not be able to open in Boise until “June 1, possibly sooner.”
This confusion led to some fireworks at Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting where City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings and City Council Member Patrick Bageant expressed frustration with her messaging and decision to reopen with the state after all.
“The amount of confusion over what this order meant and when it would expire and what it meant isn’t anyone’s fault,” Bageant said. “But it was pretty painful for business owners and those of us on the council and in the mayor’s office receiving these communications. It was a difficult last 10 days or so.”
Services reopening in this second phase include some city staff returning to city hall, meetings continuing to be held remotely and maintenance being restored to regular levels across the city. The Boise Public Library will also begin rolling out curbside pick up in “slow stages.” Customers with items on hold will be served first and computer access will be available at the Main Library by appointment.
Several dog parks will reopen, as well as the dirt trails at the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation Bike Park and the Quail Hollow and Warm Springs golf courses. Boise park shelters will be available for reservation after June 1.